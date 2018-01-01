NEWS Jennifer Lawrence joins forces with Adele and Cameron Diaz for Women's March Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Lawrence joined forces with Cameron Diaz and Adele as they took part in a Women's March event on Saturday (20Jan18).



Thousands of women, men and children took to the streets across the U.S. to call for an end to sexual harassment in support of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.



The Oscar-winning actress teamed up with her famous friends in Los Angeles and shared a snap on Facebook of them holding up their signs.



"I stand in solidarity for Women's rights, Equal pay, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program)," Jennifer wrote alongside the photo, while the sign she held stated, "A woman's place is in the revolution."



Adele also shared the photo of the three empowered women on Instagram, alongside an emotional message about teaching her five-year-old son Angelo to be a good man and respectful of women.



"The most influential people in my life have always been women. My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn't change it for the world," the Hello hitmaker captioned the snap, adding: "Power to the peaceful, power to the people x #womensmarch2018."



And while Cameron marched in Los Angeles on Saturday, her pal Drew Barrymore took to the streets of New York and shared a video on Instagram in which she was visibly overcome with emotion.



"Today I march for women. And I have two daughters, and it's emotional to be in these places and at this time in the world. And, all I can say is do it for her," she said in the clip, going on to refer to her daughters Olive, five, and Frankie, three, in the caption. "#march for all women. And I am here on behalf of my beautiful gender and my loves of my life... my daughters Olive and Frankie #fightlikeagirl."

