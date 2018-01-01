NEWS Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife have matching tattoos Newsdesk Share with :







Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife Luciana Barroso are such good friends that they have matching tattoos.



The actress and her husband Chris Hemsworth recently became close to the Oscar winner and his family after meeting through mutual friends.



Now, Elsa has shared how she and Luciana have matching body art, after spending an "inspirational" trip together.

"The (Damon family) came here for Christmas and we were all together and it was a really inspirational time," she told People magazine. "We created a lot of things and a lot of ideas.



"A few friends, we got together and we felt like we had to have something to remind us of those great moments we stayed together, and we decided to get a little tattoo (of three dots on their finger) all together and we say, 'We'll have to do one every year.'"



Elsa then explained that the two families enjoy vacationing together, especially because they can take all of their children on various excursions.



The Spanish-born star has daughter India, five, and three-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha with her Thor: Ragnarok star husband, while Matt and Luciana share four daughters - Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella.



"They're very adventurous too, so we were just on holiday in Costa Rica," the 41-year-old said. "We told them about it and they went and loved it and then we went together and had a great time and we've become really, really good friends.



"Matt is an amazing dad and an amazing person, he's so easy. And his wife is Argentinian, so we speak Spanish. So, for me, it's a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We've become very good friends."

