Audiences go loco for Coco as Disney tops UK box office

COCO, the critically acclaimed animated film from Disney•Pixar has topped the UK box office after its opening weekend, grossing an estimated £5.1m including previews. The film has been warming the hearts of audiences across the UK and adding a much needed dose of colour to the cold January weather.



The result follows the global success COCO has been receiving including the phenomenal success in the film’s spiritual homeland of Mexico where it has become the biggest film of all time. The film won a Golden Globe Award® for Best Animated Motion Picture and is nominated at the upcoming BAFTA awards. COCO crossed $650m globally, topped the domestic box office Thanksgiving holiday weekend and broke records in China where it has now made more than all the other Pixar films combined and earned widespread praise from audiences and critics worldwide with a 97% critics rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes plus an audience score of 95%.



Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

