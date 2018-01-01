NEWS Taraji P. Henson planning for the future with production work Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Taraji P. Henson has been building up her resume as a producer to ensure she's never the "weakest link" on set.



The Hidden Figures star earned her first credit behind the scenes while working on 2014 crime thriller No Good Deed, and she put on her executive producer's hat again for her new movie, Proud Mary.



The 47-year-old admits part of her motivation for taking on double duty on the film was to ensure she has a long future ahead of her in Hollywood, because when the acting roles start drying up, she will at least be able to pick up work behind the camera.



"When I started understanding the business aspect, the actor's the weakest link, and I don't like playing weak positions, so every actor I know, I don't think they only wanna act," she shared. "You can see the vets (veteran actors) now directing... so I started watching the greats and it's like, 'You can't act forever'."



Joking about maintaining her youthful looks, she added, "I mean, I'mma try to hold on to this as long as I can, but eventually gravity is gonna win! So then you start thinking about setting yourself up for the future, because I don't wanna keep doing this grind, so you start thinking of other ways to expand your talent, and I'm really good at producing!"



The star had to think with her business mind back in May (17) when she accidentally crashed a Maserati sports car while filming Proud Mary in Massachusetts.



Reports at the time suggested the collision had caused $12,000 (£8,900) worth of damage to the pricey vehicle, and the actress recently admitted the cost was the first thing that came to her mind when the incident happened.



"Man, let me tell you, if I was just the actress, I would've been like, 'Oh, was that me?'," she quipped on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "(But as an executive producer), I was just like, 'How much is this gonna cost us?' I benched myself! I was like (scolding myself), 'Go to your trailer!'"

