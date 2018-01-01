NEWS Keira Knightley's new movie a big hit at Sundance Newsdesk Share with :







Keira Knightley's new period drama Colette has become the first hit at this year's Sundance Film Festival in Utah,



Executives at Bleecker Street and 30WEST have snapped up director Wash Westmoreland's movie for U.S. distribution for a reported mid-seven figures.



Sources tell Deadline the deal makers jumped on the film after it premiered at Sundance on Saturday evening (20Jan18).



Bleecker Street and 30WEST bosses reportedly beat out studio heads at Sony Pictures Classics, Amazon and Fox Searchlight for Colette, which revolves around a young country woman who marries a famous literary entrepreneur in turn-of-the-century Paris.



Knightley recently addressed her preference for period pieces, claiming women characters in modern movies are often mistreated and abused.



In a new Variety interview, the 32-year-old actress admits she has very little interest in modern dramas.



"With the rise of Netflix and Amazon we’re seeing some strong female characters and female stories on streaming services; I don’t know about films as much," she tells the publication. "I don’t really do films set in the modern day because? the female characters nearly always get raped.



"I always find something distasteful in the way women are portrayed, whereas I’ve always found very inspiring characters offered to me in historical pieces.



"There's been some improvement. I’m suddenly being sent scripts with present-day women who aren’t raped in the first five pages, and aren’t simply there to be the loving girlfriend or wife."



Also making news at Sundance over the weekend was Charlize Theron, Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody's new movie Tully, which scored a secret screening.



The comedy, directed by Reitman from screenwriter Cody’s script, is the duo's second collaboration with Charlize after 2011's Young Adult.



In the film, Theron plays a mother of three who is gifted a nanny, called Tully, by her brother.

