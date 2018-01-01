NEWS Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is SAG Awards triple winner Newsdesk Share with :







Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was a triple winner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (21Jan18).



The film's cast picked up the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize, while co-stars Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand claimed Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.



It was the only multiple film winner, but there were double wins for TV shows This Is Us, Veep, and Big Little Lies, which picked up Outstanding Performance by a Female and Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series honours for Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard, who played husband and wife in the drama.



Kidman was battling the flu and a lack of sleep as she collected her award, explaining she had been shooting a new movie through the night less than 24 hours before the SAG Awards.



This Is Us was the surprise winner for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and the cast of Veep picked up the comedy equivalent for the first time.



Actress Kristen Bell made history at the ceremony by becoming the first-ever host.

The full list of winners is:



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Allison Janney - I, Tonya



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Wonder Woman



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Foy - The Crown



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

William H. Macy - Shameless



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

This Is Us



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Veep



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones



Life Achievement Award

Morgan Freeman

