Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is SAG Awards triple winner

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was a triple winner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (21Jan18).
The film's cast picked up the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize, while co-stars Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand claimed Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.
It was the only multiple film winner, but there were double wins for TV shows This Is Us, Veep, and Big Little Lies, which picked up Outstanding Performance by a Female and Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series honours for Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard, who played husband and wife in the drama.
Kidman was battling the flu and a lack of sleep as she collected her award, explaining she had been shooting a new movie through the night less than 24 hours before the SAG Awards.
This Is Us was the surprise winner for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and the cast of Veep picked up the comedy equivalent for the first time.
Actress Kristen Bell made history at the ceremony by becoming the first-ever host.
The full list of winners is:
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Wonder Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Foy - The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
William H. Macy - Shameless
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Veep
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Life Achievement Award
Morgan Freeman