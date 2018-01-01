NEWS Zendaya severs ties with fashion line bosses after fan complaints Newsdesk Share with :







Actress and fashion icon Zendaya has cut ties with her Daya By Zendaya clothing line partners after complaints from her fans.



The Greatest Showman star has released a statement on Instagram after learning that some orders had not been shipped and complaints to customer service representatives had not been addressed.



"I take these matters very seriously and value my fans who have supported DxZ,” she wrote. “I am no longer affiliated with the company that was operating DxZ but I will personally ensure that each and every outstanding order and issue is resolved."



"I apologize for any frustration that my fans have experienced and promise that my team and I will be sorting this all out in the coming days," she added, advising all customers to email dayaxzendaya@gmail.com directly with any concerns or questions.



Zendaya launched the collection of jumpsuits, athleisure pieces, dresses and shoes last year (17).



The items were designed with the help of her longtime stylist Law Roach, and the actress insisted, "This line is very much true to who I am."



Her aim was to present fans with affordable, size-inclusive, gender-neutral fashions: "My thing is anybody can wear whatever they want," she said. "If you’re a dude and you want to wear a dress, then wear it. The whole point is wear whatever you feel confident in."



Speaking to Glamour magazine, just before launching the new line, she said, "That's the future of fashion, right? I was lucky to have parents who let me wear what I wanted to wear and let me shop where I wanted to shop. Nine times out of 10 I was shopping in the boys' section. I wore cargo shorts and hoodies. That was my uniform. And it's different being a girl. We can wear guys' clothes, but the second a guy wears girls' clothes..."

