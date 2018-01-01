NEWS Olivia Munn shoots down Chris Pratt dating rumours Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Olivia Munn has shot down reports suggesting she is dating pal Anna Faris' estranged husband Chris Pratt.



The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star and the X-Men: Apocalypse actress dined at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, Los Angeles on Friday (19Jan18), and appeared to be "totally romantic", according to eyewitnesses after reportedly entering and exiting the restaurant separately from the kitchen.



But Munn has been quick to dismiss the gossip in a text to Faris, writing: "Hey there! Sooo... I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth.



"I'm sure you already know it's not true, or maybe didn't care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it's not true."



Anna responded: "Oh my god - this crazy town is so f**king crazy - you are so sweet to text - I love you..."



Olivia also poked fun at the romance reports, insisting stories that suggested she and Anna were love rivals were messed up, adding, "Not every woman is 'furious' at another woman for dating her ex... So even if I was dating (Chris), some tabloids got me and (anna) all wrong."



The actress also suggested she and Pratt could never date because their celebrity couple name would be "horrible", suggesting: "Crolivia", "Prunn", "Chrisivia", and, "Olipratt".



Pratt filed for divorce from Faris, his wife of eight years, in December (17), after they announced their shocking split in August. The former couple has remained friendly as the two stars co-parent their five-year-old son Jack.



Ironically, Anna previously called Olivia her ex-husband's "dream woman" in an interview in 2016.



Appearing on Faris' popular podcast Unqualified, Olivia was sharing her idea for an eagle tattoo, when the hostess said, "Oh my God, you’re my husbands dream woman. My husband loves eagles. I’m like, 'Honey, isn’t that a little on the nose?'”



Olivia replied: "Eagles are wonderful."



Munn previously dated American football star Aaron Rodgers. The couple ended its three year romance in 2017.

