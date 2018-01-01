NEWS Scarlett Johansson took aim at James Franco during Women's March speech Newsdesk Share with :







Scarlett Johansson became the first A-lister to take aim at James Franco, following allegations of sexual misconduct from six women, at the Women's March on Saturday (20Jan18).



The Avengers star delivered an impassioned speech at the civil rights event in Los Angeles, and burned Franco, who attended the Golden Globes wearing a Time's Up pin to support the anti-sexual harassment movement.



"I want my pin back, by the way," she said refusing to name the 127 Hours star, who has stepped away from the awards season spotlight amid the claims he acted inappropriately - allegations he insists are "inaccurate".



The Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy launched the attacks of Franco minutes after he picked up a Best Actor Golden Globe earlier this month (Jan18) for The Disaster Artist. She suggested he had been inappropriate towards her in a since-deleted tweet.



Five women then came forward to scold the actor in a Los Angeles Times article.



Franco denied the allegations.



Johansson was one of the first celebrities to sign up as a Time’s Up advocate and she is a major donor to the cause.



The actress' representative has confirmed to the Times that she was referring to Franco when she said, "How could a person publicly stand by an organisation that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?"



Scarlett, who was also a powerful voice at last year's (17) Women's March, also told the hundreds of thousands at Saturday's rally in L.A. stories of women who felt powerless, harassed and abused by men had impacted her personally.



"Suddenly I was 19 again and I began to remember all the men who had taken advantage of the fact that I was a young woman who didn’t yet have the tools to say no, or understand the value of my own self-worth," she said.



"I had many relationships both personal and professional where the power dynamic was so off that I had to create a narrative that I was the cool girl who could hang in and hang out, and that sometimes meant compromising what felt right for me.



"No more pandering. No more feeling guilty about hurting someone’s feelings when something doesn’t feel right for me. I have made a promise to myself to be responsible to myself, that in order to trust my instincts I must first respect them."



The movie star wasn't the only A-lister out marching in solidarity with protesters on Saturday - Natalie Portman, Viola Davis, Mila Kunis, and Allison Janney also took to the streets in Los Angeles for the Southern California branch of the international Women's March protest, while longtime activist Jane Fonda, rapper Common, and Creed actress Tessa Thompson did their part to support the movement by leading the Respect Rally at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, and pop star Halsey was among the speakers at a march in New York.



The singer read a poem, which detailed her own terrifying experiences with sexual assault.



"He’s taken to forcing me down on my knees/And I’m confused ’cause he’s hurting me while he says please/And he’s only a man, and these things he just needs/He’s my boyfriend, so why am I filled with unease?" she read.



Her powerful message had celebrities applauding her on social media, with Ashley Judd writing: "Thank you, Brave One", and Jessica Chastain adding: "And my eyes fill with tears..."



Gina Rodriguez tweeted: "Blown away by this insanely talented and brave woman...", and Michelle Monaghan wrote: "This is powerful beyond measure. Thank you @halsey."

