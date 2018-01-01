Julia Louis-Dreyfus to return to Veep in August after cancer battle

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be returning to work on hit show Veep in August (18), after completing her treatment for breast cancer.

The 57-year-old actress underwent chemotherapy as part of her battle against the disease, and announced earlier this month that she had finished the sessions. After taking a few months off, Julia will be heading back to the set of the political series to start shooting the seventh and final season in August, her co-star Matt Walsh told Entertainment Weekly.

"Veep is on hiatus, we’ll start filming in August and it will air in 2019," he said. "We’ve known for about a month. We’ve seen (Julia), she’s done some table reads, she’s doing well, she’s finished her last chemo, she’s in recuperation. Her perspectives have remained excellent throughout. She’s very well loved; she’s a tremendous person."

News of Julia's impending return to the programme comes after she made history by becoming the most decorated actor in the history of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday night - winning nine gongs over the years.

As well as taking home the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series prize at the awards, Julia was also honoured as part of the Best Comedy Series Ensemble for the series.

While Julia didn't attend the ceremony, she did tweet her excitement at the wins, writing: "I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honoured to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?"

Julia previously won four statuettes for Veep, while she took home five SAG Awards for her work on Seinfeld.

The Screen Actors Guild also confirmed her history-making wins, tweeting on Sunday night: "Nine Actors® now belong to @OfficialJLD, the most ever. Congratulations to you, Julia! #sagawards."