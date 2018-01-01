William H. Macy: 'Men in Hollywood feel they're under attack'

William H. Macy shared that men in Hollywood feel they're "under attack" in a backstage chat at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) on Sunday evening (21Jan18).

The Shameless star collected the gong for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series at the ceremony held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, beating nominees Anthony Anderson of Black-ish and Master of None's Aziz Ansari among others.

And according to editors at the New York Daily News, in a candid chat in the press room, he aired his views on the Time’s Up initiative, founded by Hollywood actresses to fight sexual harassment and assault in the industry.

“It's hard to be a man these days,” the actor explained to reporters. “I think a lot of us feel like we're under attack and feel like we need to apologise. Perhaps we do. Perhaps we are. But we'll keep talking.”

The 67-year-old further shared that he recently hosted a meeting at his L.A. home with his wife, American Crime star Felicity Huffman, for men to discuss the movement.

“We had a meeting, a bunch of guys got together under the auspices of Time's Up,” he explained. “And that's good for men. Men don't talk enough, and they don't talk to other men. And we talked.”

Despite his comments, the Fargo star expressed his pride that things in Hollywood are changing to put women on an equal footing, but added that he hopes the current changes underfoot won't "throw a wet blanket on things".

“On one hand, in what we do for a living, we’ve got to be free to speak the unspeakable and try things, so I hope it doesn’t throw a wet blanket on things, and I don’t believe it will because half of the business is women and they’re smart and they’re hip,” he said.

“I have two daughters, and I feel girls are ascendant, and I’m thrilled for them. It’s a good time to be a girl... We’re not going back. It’s changed. It changed in an instant and it’s not going back.”