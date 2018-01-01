Heath Ledger remembered on death anniversary

Heath Ledger's ex-girlfriend Naomi Watts has remembered the tragic star on the 10th anniversary of his death by posting a throwback photo of the actor on Instagram.

The Australian actor died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs in January, 2008, at the age of 28, and he was very much on Naomi's mind on Monday (22Jan18).

Posting the picture of Ledger on social media, the actress wrote: "Thinking about this beautiful soul today. 10 years ago he left this world.

"He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit."

Lily Cole, who appeared alongside Ledger in his final film, The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus, also offered up an anniversary tribute, writing: "I can't believe it's ten years since the world lost this most beautiful spirit. Heath was so funny, so kind, free minded and creative, playful, so generous and a hundred other positives. I feel lucky to have known him, and join the list of so many who miss him."

Meanwhile, Heath's sister, Kate Ledger, has opened up about her family's close relationship with the actor's ex-girlfriend Michelle Williams and their daughter, 12-year-old Matilda.

"We keep in constant contact with Michelle and Matilda and visit frequently," Kate told Australia's Who magazine. "She (Matilda) is an amazing girl and a source of delight to us all."

Kate also does her best to keep Heath's memory alive with her own kids, who were very young at the time of his tragic demise.

"Heath is hugely important in the lives of my children," she said. "There's not a day that goes by that we don't share stories or talk about him. He is very much alive in our house."