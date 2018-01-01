Jane Fonda criticised by U.S. newswoman over interview complaints

Acting icon Jane Fonda has been slammed as a hypocrite by a top U.S. newswoman after refusing to discuss her plastic surgery during a TV interview last year (17).

The Barbarella star hit headlines in September after snapping at Today show host Megyn Kelly when she attempted to discuss the veteran's previous cosmetic work while she was promoting her film Our Souls at Night in an appearance with co-star Robert Redford.

"We really want to talk about that now?," frosty Fonda responded, before steering the conversation back to the movie.

Fonda, who has been open about her beauty treatments in the past, later admitted she was taken aback by Megyn's "weird" line of questioning, insisting it was just "the wrong time and place".

Jane recalled the awkward encounter last week (ends19Jan18) when she returned to the Today show with her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin, who made a quip about having known the 80-year-old since before her "first face lift" as they were interviewed by co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

The comment prompted Jane to glare at her pal, firing back, "Who are you, Megyn Kelly?" as Lily smiled and remarked, "Oh, that's right, I forgot she was the one!"

On Monday (22Jan18), Kelly addressed the drama for the first time, taking aim at the actress and women's rights activist for continuing to grumble about their TV encounter.

"When she first complained publicly after the programme - and repeatedly - I chose to say nothing...," she told viewers at the end of her Megyn Kelly Today segment. "However, Fonda was at it again last week... so it's time to address the 'poor me' routine."

Kelly went on to insist she simply wanted to have an "honest discussion" with the star about ageing gracefully, and she has "no regrets" about broaching the topic live on air.

However, she then claimed Fonda would be the last person she would take advice from on "what is and is not appropriate".

"After all, this is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage," Kelly declared, as she recalled Fonda's controversial protest of America's involvement in the Vietnam War, earning her the nickname 'Hanoi Jane'.

"The moral indignation is a little much," the reporter concluded. "She put her plastic surgery out there. She said she wanted to discuss the plight of older women in America. And honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive."

Fonda has yet to respond to Kelly's daring criticism, but she previously issued a public apology for her extreme actions during the Vietnam War, having sparked outrage among her fellow Americans for posing on a missile launcher aimed at U.S. soldiers in Hanoi back in 1972.