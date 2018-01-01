David Harbour asks fans to help get him on penguin expedition

Stranger Things star David Harbour has successfully rallied fans online to help score him a trip to the Antarctic to "dance with penguins".

The actor reached out to environmental activists at Greenpeace via social media on Sunday (21Jan18) after spotting a campaign message about establishing the Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary to protect the marine ecosystem.

Expressing his love for penguins, David wrote, "Hey @Greenpeace, how many retweets to send me someplace to tell emperor penguin couples I think they have terrific parenting ideologies?"

"Perhaps hone the Hopper dance with the males...," he added, making reference to his Stranger Things character Jim Hopper's odd dance moves in season two of the hit sci-fi series.

To his surprise, Greenpeace officials responded to David's request and offered to help make his dancing dreams come true if he received more than 200,000 retweets.

"Hmm, if you get over 200k we'll ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctic and dance with the penguins," the representative replied. "#StrangerThings have happened".

David accepted the challenge and on Monday (22Jan18) turned to his 760,000 followers for a little support.

"Internet, listen... I'm a giver. I give and I give. But now I need you," he declared. "I need 200k retweets to go dance with penguins. Please internet. Please retweet THIS TWEET. Please. A man needs his 'guins."

Within five hours of his Twitter plea, David had surpassed his target, although Greenpeace bosses have yet to comment on the achievement.

David has become known for his Twitter activity in recent months after helping fans with various favours and requests, and he recently went viral for making good on his October (17) promise to join California high school student Damaris Fregoso in her high school senior photo shoot if she managed to get 25,000 people to retweet her message.

Earlier this month (Jan18), he also agreed to officiate a fan's wedding in September (18) if she scored 125,000 retweets - as long as he got the first slice of wedding cake.