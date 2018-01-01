Ashley Judd lost a role after refusing to take her top off

Actress Ashley Judd was once passed over for a role because she refused to show her breasts during an audition.

Judd sat down for the interview series Univision Communications’ Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins panel at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Sunday (21Jan18) and spoke candidly about her troubling experience.

“My first audition yielded a screen test and I was asked to take my shirt off," the star said. "It was between another woman and me, and I said, 'That isn’t about our acting, that’s about evaluating a pair of breasts'. And the answer was not ‘no’ but ‘hell no'."

The 49-year-old was among the women who helped ignite the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment after speaking out against now disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and exposing him as an alleged serial predator in a New York Times piece published last October (17). The brunette beauty was one of several women who came forward and accused the movie mogul of sexual misconduct

During Sunday's panel, Judd insisted she has no regrets about sharing her story publicly, adding she plans to remain vocal about inequality, even if it affects her career.

She added, “I have to know the hill on which I’m willing to die. And the hill on which I’m willing to die is equality, and if that means going to jail, being maligned, being defamed, having tremendous economic loss because I stood up to Harvey Weinstein - and it’s incalculable, the amount of money I could have made that I didn’t - that’s the hill on which I’m willing to die."