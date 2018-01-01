Game of Thrones villain in talks to play Mick Mars in Motley Crue biopic

Game of Thrones villain Iwan Rheon is in negotiations to portray Mick Mars in the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt.

The British actor, who played brutal Ramsay Bolton on TV, will complete the band line-up for the film, which is based on the group's autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, which was co-written by author Neil Strauss.

Rheon joins Daniel Webber, who is close to signing on as frontman Vince Neil, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard, and Douglas Booth and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who are already attached as bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee, respectively.

The movie is scheduled to go before cameras next month (Feb18) with Jackass director Jeff Tremaine overseeing the project.

A movie adaptation of the band's book, which chronicled the rockers' 1980s heyday and their substance abuse issues, has been in development since 2003.

Sixx, Lee, Neil and Mars are producing the film.

Sixx confirmed Booth would be portraying him in the film in a Twitter announcement on Thursday (18Jan18), writing: "His name is @DouglasBooth and he’s a killer actor. All the actors playing @MotleyCrue are edgy and real."

And Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, confirmed the news he'd be playing Tommy Lee by sharing a link to a Variety story about his casting on social media alongside pictures of Lee.

"and it’s finally announced," Kelly wrote. "excuse me for being crass but....HOLY F**KING S**IIIIIIIIIIIIIT!!!!!!! @variety @netflix @MrTommyLand."

Kelly, 27, also told his fans that he would be taking up drum lessons with the help of his brother, tweeting: "i got the movie to hire my little bro as my drum teacher. kept it in the family. i WILL learn the drums and finish the new album before we start filming."