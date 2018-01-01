Chris Hemsworth teases new Crocodile Dundee project online

Chris Hemsworth has sparked reports he's fronting a new Crocodile Dundee project after appearing in a mystery online ad with Danny McBride.

In a clip for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home, McBride steps off a bus in the Australian wilderness and greets Hemsworth, who is standing by a Jeep holding a cardboard sign that reads 'Dundee'.

The Thor star asks the American if he is Brian Dundee and then says, "Really?", several times.

Not much is known about the project - but some believe it's linked to a Super Bowl commercial, and reports suggest the original Crocodile Dundee, Paul Hogan, will be part of the fun.

"Danny McBride and I are good mates, we’ve crossed paths a few times in L.A. and I knew he would be a great fit for the role," Chris told People about the mystery project.

"Crocodile Dundee is a film that has stood the test of time," Hogan adds. "It was a defining moment in my life and one of my proudest accomplishments. Throughout the past few years, I’ve been thinking about how to bring Dundee to a new generation. I’m excited to introduce the new Crocodile Dundee to the world and look forward to sharing more news about those involved very soon."

Hogan first took his wilderness man character, Mick Dundee, to the big screen in 1986. He reprised the role for two sequels in 1988 and 2001. All the films featured the Australian comedian and actor's wife Linda Kozlowski, who divorced Hogan in 2014. It's not known if she'll be a part of the new project.