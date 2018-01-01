Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water leads 2018 Oscars nominations

Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water looks set to dominate at the 90th Academy Awards after landing 13 nominations on Tuesday (23Jan18).
The fantasy drama is up for the coveted Best Picture prize, del Toro's film also earned him nods in the Best Director and Original Screenplay categories as well as nominations for a host of technical awards.
In the Best Picture section it will be up against Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Darkest Hour, Lady Bird, Get Out, Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, The Post, and Phantom Thread.
Its cast are also among those competing for Oscars, with Sally Hawkins earning a Best Actress nod and her co-stars Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins up for supporting acting prizes.
Meanwhile, del Toro is competing against Jordan Peele (Get Out), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk) Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), and Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread) in the Best Director race.
Meryl Streep earned her 21st Academy Award nomination for her role in The Post. She is up for Best Actress alongside Hawkins, Margot Robbie (I,Tonya), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).
Hot favourite Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) will battle Timothee Chalamet Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.) for the top male acting prize.
Fighting it out with Jenkins for Best Supporting Actor are Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson, Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World) and Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project).
Octavia Spencer will take on Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread).
The 90th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on 4 March (18) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Picture:
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Lead Actress:
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post
Lead Actor:
Timothee Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Supporting Actress:
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Phantom Thread - Lesley Manville
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor:
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director:
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Phantom Thread - Paul Thomas Anderson
Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water
Best Original Screenplay:
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Mollys Game
Mudbound
Animated Feature:
Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Original Song:
Mudbound - Mighty River
Call Me by Your Name - Mystery of Love
Coco - Remember Me
Marshall - Stand up for Something
The Greatest Showman - This is Me
Original Score:
Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread - Johnny Greenwood
The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Carter Burwell
Best Documentary Feature:
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Documentary Short:
Edith + Eddie
Heaven in a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Foreign Language Film:
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Film Editing:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya -
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Visual Effects:
Bladerunner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Live Action Short:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O' Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/ All of Us
Best Animated Short:
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Sound Editing:
Baby Driver
Bladerunner
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing:
Baby Driver
Blade
Dunkirk
Shape of Water
Star Wars
Best Costume Design:
Beauty and the Beast - Jaqueline Durran
Darkest Hour - Jaqueline Durran
Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira
Victoria and Abdul - Consalata Boyle
Best Cinematography:
Bladerunner 2049 - Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound - Rachel Morrison
Th Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen
Best Production Design:
Beauty and the Beast
Bladerunner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water