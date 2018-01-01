NEWS Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water leads 2018 Oscars nominations Newsdesk Share with :







Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water looks set to dominate at the 90th Academy Awards after landing 13 nominations on Tuesday (23Jan18).



The fantasy drama is up for the coveted Best Picture prize, del Toro's film also earned him nods in the Best Director and Original Screenplay categories as well as nominations for a host of technical awards.



In the Best Picture section it will be up against Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Darkest Hour, Lady Bird, Get Out, Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, The Post, and Phantom Thread.



Its cast are also among those competing for Oscars, with Sally Hawkins earning a Best Actress nod and her co-stars Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins up for supporting acting prizes.



Meanwhile, del Toro is competing against Jordan Peele (Get Out), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk) Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), and Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread) in the Best Director race.



Meryl Streep earned her 21st Academy Award nomination for her role in The Post. She is up for Best Actress alongside Hawkins, Margot Robbie (I,Tonya), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).



Hot favourite Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) will battle Timothee Chalamet Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.) for the top male acting prize.



Fighting it out with Jenkins for Best Supporting Actor are Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson, Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World) and Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project).



Octavia Spencer will take on Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread).



The 90th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on 4 March (18) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



The full list of nominees is as follows:



Best Picture:



Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Lead Actress:



Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post



Lead Actor:



Timothee Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.



Best Supporting Actress:



Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Phantom Thread - Lesley Manville

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water



Best Supporting Actor:



Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best Director:



Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Phantom Thread - Paul Thomas Anderson

Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water



Best Original Screenplay:



The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best Adapted Screenplay:



Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Mollys Game

Mudbound



Animated Feature:



Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent



Original Song:



Mudbound - Mighty River

Call Me by Your Name - Mystery of Love

Coco - Remember Me

Marshall - Stand up for Something

The Greatest Showman - This is Me



Original Score:



Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread - Johnny Greenwood

The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Carter Burwell



Best Documentary Feature:



Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island



Best Documentary Short:



Edith + Eddie

Heaven in a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop



Best Foreign Language Film:



A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)



Film Editing:



Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya -

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Visual Effects:



Bladerunner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes



Live Action Short:



DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O' Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/ All of Us



Best Animated Short:



Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes



Sound Editing:



Baby Driver

Bladerunner

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



Sound Mixing:



Baby Driver

Blade

Dunkirk

Shape of Water

Star Wars



Best Costume Design:



Beauty and the Beast - Jaqueline Durran

Darkest Hour - Jaqueline Durran

Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira

Victoria and Abdul - Consalata Boyle



Best Cinematography:



Bladerunner 2049 - Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound - Rachel Morrison

Th Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen



Best Production Design:



Beauty and the Beast

Bladerunner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

