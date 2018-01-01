Zach Galifianakis lost track of son while suffering sleep deprivation

Zach Galifianakis once lost track of his baby son while suffering from severe sleep deprivation.

The Hangover actor is married to Quinn Lundberg, with the couple parents to two sons, who are now aged four and 14 months.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (22Jan18), Zach spoke about how he's a hands-on father, but also recalled how he became delusional a couple of times due to lack of sleep following the birth of his second boy.

"For seven months, I had sleep deprivation. If you've never had it, it can mess with your mind. I got delirious a few times," he said.

Zach then went on to recall one particularly scary time when he thought he was watching the baby, but the tot was actually with his mother.

"It was three in the morning, I was sitting on my piano bench and I was strolling the baby (in the pushchair)," the 48-year-old shared. "I'd been strolling the baby for 45 minutes. My wife comes down, she says, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'I'm strolling the baby.' She said, 'Zach, he's not in there.' He wasn't. He was upstairs asleep."

During the interview, Zach also discussed his upcoming movie A Wrinkle in Time, which was directed by Ava DuVernay and features Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid and Oprah Winfrey.

While the actor has been working in the entertainment industry since the early 2000s, he admitted to having been particularly dazzled by Oprah on the set of the fantasy adventure flick.

"I'm pretty cynical, this business makes you that. But I was watching Oprah at work and was like, 'Oh, she's the real deal. She knows everybody's name.' And now I'm like, 'Oh, God now I've got to know everybody's name,'" he laughed.