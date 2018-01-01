Dylan Farrow calls out Justin Timberlake again over working with Woody Allen

Dylan Farrow is continuing her feud with Justin Timberlake by calling him out over his backing of the Time's Up anti-sexual harassment campaign, while working with her allegedly abusive father Woody Allen.

Farrow was upset to see the Cry Me A River singer and his wife Jessica Biel supporting the Time's Up movement, which is shining a light on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace, at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month (Jan18).

After spotting pictures of the singer online, Farrow retweeted several posts calling Timberlake a hypocrite for working with Woody on new film Wonder Wheel following her allegations of sexual abuse, and now she has hit out at him again after the singer posted a "random question" on Twitter on Tuesday (23Jan18).

He asked: "Can someone please explain the saying, "You just want your cake and to eat it too. What else am I about to do with a cake??" prompting Farrow to respond: "The saying means, for example, you can't support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time. You can't retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. - retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. - eating the cake)."

Timberlake has yet to respond.

Dylan has repeatedly claimed her estranged father molested her when she was seven. Allen has denied the allegations multiple times, insisting his daughter was coached to speak out against him by her mother, his ex Mia Farrow.

He has been investigated but never charged with any crime.

Dylan's latest attacks on the stars of her father's films have prompted actresses like Mira Sorvino, Rebecca Hall and Greta Gerwig to vow never to work with Woody again, while French actress Marion Cotillard insists she'd have to ask a lot of questions before she agreed to take part in another Allen film.