Ruby Rose back on her feet after spine surgery

Actress Ruby Rose is learning to walk again after undergoing back surgery.

The John Wick: Chapter 2 star went public with her health issue last week (18Jan18), urging her fans not to worry if they spotted photos of the 31-year-old in a wheelchair or using a walking aid.

"So... For the past few years (decade) I've been dealing with a spine issue," she explained in a Twitter post attached to a picture of herself in a wheelchair, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words 'Strong Female Lead'. "I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheel chair (sic) in public, I'd rather put it out there that I'm fine and going to be fine."

In the early hours of Tuesday (23Jan18), Ruby returned to social media to share a series of snaps of herself hobbling around with a little support.

"Progress," she captioned one photo, in which she was featured using a walker.

Alongside another image of Ruby striking a pose with a black and gold walking stick, she wrote, "I've grown accustomed to my cane".

The actress and DJ appears to be putting her health first in 2018 - a day after sharing details about her spine surgery, the star also revealed she had kicked her longtime nicotine habit.

"On the plus side guess who had to quit smoking!!!!!" she told fans on Friday (19Jan18). "YAY!!!! Im done (sic)! I'm finally done. That filthy, smelly, dirty, slowly killing you while you pay for it to suffocate you, is finally out of my life. I quit yesterday. And for my back (and Mum) I'll never start again."