Kaya Scodelario fears sexual assault revelation will overshadow her future

Actress Kaya Scodelario is determined to rise above her shocking sexual assault reveal after going public with abuse claims last year.

The Maze Runner star revealed she was molested as a preteen in October (17), as her peers started to come forward with rape and assault stories at the beginning of the #MeToo movement, a grassroots campaign created to highlight harassment and abuse.

Kaya informed fans about the tragic incident in a tweet that read: "It's taken me 13 years to say #MeToo. He (accused) is still protected by 'family members' in Brazil. They've told lies to papers to try to silence me. No more."

And although Kaya now has no regrets about speaking out, she now fears her story will overshadow her career.

"I will be asked about it forever now," she tells Metro UK. "I hope it doesn’t define me but it will always be under my name and I accept that - but I am proud I was brave enough to do it and I am grateful for the support I had from friends."

Kaya admits that even though she is finding strength in the encouragement of her loved ones, she is still dealing with a lot of complex emotions surrounding her decision to talk about what happened to her.

"The response was wonderful, it was a relief but I am still dealing with it, and I am now dealing with a new side of it, which is this," she shares of having a public spotlight on what was a private matter for such a long time.

Ultimately, Kaya is happy the #MeToo movement exists because she believes it is transforming the way the world looks at sexual assault victims.

"It was taboo and it (sexual abuse) happened to someone we didn’t know, and #MeToo showed us it could happen to your friend, your sister, the women serving you food in a restaurant; it doesn’t just happen in movies," she notes. "And I remember thinking that if I was 12 years old and I had this horrific thing happen to me but I saw a woman I admired speaking up about it, it would have made me feel less guilty, and it would have inspired me to think, 'This won’t hold me back, this is something that has happened but I am not a victim'.

"So I thought if I can do that for one person then I owe it to my 12-year-old self."