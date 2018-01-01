NEWS Tiffany Haddish apologises for mispronouncing Oscar nominees' names Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Tiffany Haddish has apologised to The Disaster Artist screenwriter Michael H. Weber after messing up his name while announcing the 2018 Oscar nominees on live TV.



The Girls Trip star joined British actor Andy Serkis to help unveil the contenders for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on early on Tuesday (23Jan18), but she had viewers amused as she stumbled through the pronunciations of various contenders, including filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who was recognised in the Best Picture category for producing Call Me by Your Name, and Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya, who was shortlisted for Best Actor.



Struggling with Daniel's last name, the comedienne began by calling him, "Daniel Coolye" and "Daniel Kalua," before quipping, "He know his name!"



Tiffany also had a tough time reading out Michael H. Weber in the Best Adapted Screenplay group, but the first-time Oscar nominee didn't seem to mind the hilarious mishap.



Taking to Twitter after the broadcast, Weber wrote, "Tiffany Haddish can mispronounce my name any way she wants! WOOOOOOO (sic)".



Tiffany promptly replied to the sweet tweet, likening the whole announcement experience to a comedy sketch on hit show Key & Peele.



"I am so sorry I can say your name," she insisted. "I just felt like I was a substitute teacher in a Key and Peele skit. I was having a unreal experience. So Greatful your are cool (sic) Congratulations!"



She then shared a link to the skit in question, called Substitute Teacher, in which Keegan-Michael Key portrays an inner city school teacher who has trouble adapting to the names of middle-class white students.

