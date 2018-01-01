Humane Society urge Tim Allen to pull out of Safari Club big game auction gig

Leading animal rights activists are urging Toy Story star Tim Allen to withdraw from an upcoming hunting convention.

The funnyman, who voiced the character of Buzz Lightyear in three Toy Story movies, is set to headline the Safari Club International's annual bash, where attendees can bid to kill elephants, lions, rhinos and more in over 300 mammal hunts, and Humane Society International officials are begging him to reconsider.

The group's International Trade Policy Specialist Masha Kalinina tells WENN, "Tim Allen is a beloved actor for many of us who grew up watching shows like Home Improvement and, of course, the Toy Story films. He’s also been vocal in the past about his aversion to shooting animals for fun.

"So it’s particularly sad and bewildering to see that Tim plans to perform at a pro-trophy hunting convention where the lives of precious wild animals will be sold to the highest bidder. As the top entertainer during one of the SCI auction dinners, Tim will be promoting this cruel industry which celebrates killing our planet's vanishing wildlife just for useless trophies to hang on a wall.

"His job will be to tell jokes, but there’s nothing funny about killing lions, giraffes or elephants. Tim Allen fans have been shocked by his association with this form of wildlife abuse but it’s not too late for Tim to have a change of heart and withdraw from this revolting auction. We urge Mr. Allen to pull out of this engagement and help us protect wild animals, to infinity and beyond."

Ironically, Allen appeared to attack big game hunters when he was asked about the slaughter of Cecil the lion in 2015. The beloved animal was illegally hunted and killed by SCI member Walter Palmer.

The actor told Entertainment Weekly, "I don’t get it. I don’t want to besmirch hunting, but I just never got it. I love target shooting, skeet shooting, but I wouldn’t shoot anybody else with them, and I wouldn’t shoot an animal."