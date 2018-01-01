NEWS Kim Kardashian and Kanye West opt against middle name for newborn daughter Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's newborn daughter Chicago has no middle name, her birth certificate has revealed.



A copy of the document was obtained by Access Hollywood, with the paper showing Chicago West is the tot's official moniker. The baby follows in the footsteps of her siblings North, four, and two-year-old Saint, who also don't have middle names.



The document also confirms that Chicago was born at 12.47am on 15 January (18) at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Medical Center, with the delivery performed by the Kardashian family doctor Paul Crane. She weighed 7 lbs 6 oz at birth.



Chicago was carried by a surrogate after Kim was unable to fall pregnant again herself following complications in her first two pregnancies. According to reports, Kim and Kanye were both in the delivery room when the gestational carrier gave birth to Chicago, and were the first people to have skin-to-skin contact with their new daughter.



While the parents of three have been seen out enjoying a date night following their newborn's arrival, sources close to Kim have revealed she's a very "hands on" mother.



"Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week. It's really important they bond with the baby. Kim's a very hands-on mom," an insider told Us Weekly magazine.



Chicago is also proving to be something of a dream baby at the moment, as she just sleeps all the time.

"Baby is settling in beautifully. Chi is sleeping a ton for now," the insider added.



Kim previously revealed Chicago's arrival in a statement on her website, before telling fans she would be nicknaming her daughter "Chi".



"North, Saint & Chi," she tweeted on 19 January.

