Anne Hathaway's Barbie movie pushed back to 2020

Anne Hathaway's live-action Barbie movie has been pushed back two years.

A joint venture between Sony Pictures and toy maker Mattel, the film is set to tell the story of a doll living in Barbieland who is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off for an adventure in the real world.

The film was originally slated to hit cinemas this summer (Aug18), but Sony executives have confirmed that it will now be released in May 2020.

Hathaway picked up the role last year (17), replacing Amy Schumer as the film's leading lady after the comedienne was forced to walk away from the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Schumer is still credited as one of the movie's screenwriters, along with her sister Kim Caramele and Oscar winner Diablo Cody. Australian filmmaker Alethea Jones, who most recently helmed film Fun Mom Dinner, remains on board as director.

Amy Pascal, Laurie MacDonald, and Walter F. Parkes are listed as producers, while the president and chief operating officer of Mattel, Richard Dickson, will executive produce alongside Julia Pistor.

It is understood that the movie will put a modern spin on the Barbie mythology, with the story set to tackle topics including feminism and individualism.

Meanwhile, Sony bosses also announced that an upcoming SuperFly reboot, a remake of the 1972 film, will open on 15 June (18). The movie, which features Jason Mitchell, Trevor Jackson, and Andrea Londo, has been directed by Alex Tse, and will go up against Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles 2 as well as Warner Bros./New Line's comedy Tag.