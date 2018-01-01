Elsa Pataky: 'Chris Hemsworth was very young to be starting a family'

Elsa Pataky has confessed that husband Chris Hemsworth's growing success made raising a family "difficult" at times.

The Spanish actress married the Thor star in 2010 and the pair welcomed daughter India Rose, five, in 2012 and three-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha in 2014.

In a cover interview for the February issue of Elle Australia, the 41-year-old spoke candidly about the difficulties of combining family with Chris' success in the early days of his Hollywood career.

"I think any time you start a family without knowing each other that much, it can be complicated," the Fast & Furious actress told the magazine. "He (Chris) was very young to be starting a family, and at the same time he was juggling that with his career and it was sometimes difficult, there was so much going on.

"But he was always trying to be the best dad and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and (going through that) is how we've become so strong together."

With Elsa's support Chris made his debut as the Marvel superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011, followed by hit movie Snow White and the Huntsman in 2012, and the biographical sports drama Rush the following year. He recently announced his contract with Marvel Studios has been fulfilled after four Avengers movies and three standalone Thor films, including box office hit Thor: Ragnarok.

After letting her career take a back seat to her family, Elsa has recently made a return to movies, starring in her husband's new film 12 Strong - in which they play a husband and wife.

“It was actually Chris who suggested I take the role,” Elsa told British newspaper The Independent. “We enjoyed getting to just be us again with no kids and talking about work which is what we love to do. Chris always tries to get the best out of me and I think the best of him, so we challenge each other."