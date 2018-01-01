Oprah Winfrey visits grave of gang-rape survivor referenced in her Golden Globes speech

Oprah Winfrey has visited the grave of Recy Taylor, the 1944 kidnap and gang-rape survivor she honoured in her Golden Globes acceptance speech.

The 63-year-old media mogul received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the ceremony earlier this month (Jan18), with the prize bestowed on someone who has made a positive impact on the entertainment world.

Her speech, which saw her take a stand against sexual misconduct and inequality, led to her receiving a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd, and also led to calls for her to run for the office of U.S. President in 2020.

Among the references in her speech was a tribute to Taylor, who died in December (17), never having received justice after being abducted and gang raped by six white men in Alabama.

Speaking about the Time's Up movement, which was started in response to the sexual harassment and assault scandal sweeping Hollywood, Oprah said of Taylor's rapists: "Their time is up. And I just hope that Recy Taylor died knowing that her truth, like the truth of so many other women who were tormented in those years and even now tormented, goes marching on."

In the weeks following the Golden Globes, Oprah has been reporting for U.S. TV show 60 Minutes, and recently ended up in Abbeville in Henry County, Alabama - where Taylor is buried.

Sharing a picture of herself standing next to Taylor's grave on Instagram on Tuesday, Oprah wrote: "I don’t believe in coincidences, but if I did this would be a powerful one. On assignment for @60minutes I end up in the town of Abbeville where #RecyTaylor suffered injustice, endured and recently died. (GGspeech).

“To be able to visit her grave so soon after 'speaking her name', sharing her story, a woman I never knew. Feels like (praying emoji)."

Oprah also visited the Abbeville Memorial Church of God and Christ, where she spoke about her connection to Taylor, explaining: "Recy Taylor who I did not know – who is not a direct relative of mine, but I feel that some of the power and strength that I am able to carry forth in the world comes from women like her who didn't have the power, but did have the strength", according to local television station WSFA.