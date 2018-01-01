Margot Robbie and her mother both cried when her Oscar nomination was announced

Margot Robbie and her mother were both reduced to tears when her Oscar nomination for I, Tonya was announced on Tuesday (23Jan18).

The 27-year-old star is up for the Best Actress gong for her role as the disgraced ice skater in the new movie. She has some tough competition in the category, from Frances McDormand, Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep, but whether or not she takes home the golden statuette, her relatives were more than a little excited to celebrate the honour of her nomination.

Margot found out about the nod as she attended a party following the Australian premiere of I, Tonya in her home country on Tuesday night, and told Australia's Ten Eyewitness News that she and her mother had both cried upon finding out the news.

"It was the best possible scenario to hear something like that. They plugged the phone into the DJ decks and literally as they did, they announced my name and everyone just went 'ahh' and started screaming," Margot recalled of the incredible moment. "My mum was crying and I think I even cried because I was so overwhelmed."

She also admitted she was feeling a little "dusty" after enjoying a few too many champagnes following the news.

Margot had earlier celebrated her nomination by sharing a snap of herself and younger brother Cameron on her Instagram page.

"Me & my lil (sic) bro (sic) just 15 hours ago. No better place to receive such exciting news - with my closest friends and family in my home country," Margot captioned the picture of the pair hugging. "All the feels right now."

Cameron shared the same picture on his Instagram page, and expressed his pride in his sibling's achievement. "There's nothing I could say that articulates how proud I am of this one #whatamoment #academyawardnominee!", he wrote.

Margot isn't the only member of the I, Tonya team to have earned an Oscar nomination. Co-star Allison Janney, who stars as Tonya's mother in the film, is up for the Best Supporting Actress prize, and found out about the nomination while on the set of her hit TV show Mom.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight shortly afterwards, Allison gushed: "You know, thinking that you can't ever imagine that it'll happen for you, so you don't think about it too much, and now that it has, I feel just unbelievably happy."

Allison's Mom co-star Anna Faris also celebrated her achievement, sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram and captioning it: "Congrats mommy!!! I love you."