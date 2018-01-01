Sarah Hyland discovered dog allergy while filming Modern Family pilot

Sarah Hyland only discovered she was allergic to dogs while shooting the pilot for Modern Family.

The actress has risen to fame since nabbing the role of Haley Dunphy in the ABC sitcom back in 2009, starring alongside the likes of Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, and Ty Burrell.

But during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (23Jan18), she revealed that she had a panic attack while she was filming one of her first scenes, as she was struck down with a particularly nasty rash.

"We filmed everything on location (back then)," she recalled. "And I went to my manager's house before call time and he had this cute dog and it started licking my upper thigh.

"Haley wore these denim miniskirts all of season one, and I (looked down) while on the set and I had hives all over my legs, it was so bad it looked like smallpox. And I was like, 'What am I going to do?' It looked like my leg was burned!'"

Sarah added that she loves dogs and is still unsure whether she is allergic to all canines or just some specific breeds.

During her interview, the star also chatted to host Jimmy about her new boyfriend Wells Adams, who she began dating last November. Wells has appeared on reality TV shows such as The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, with Sarah explaining that she was attracted to his confidence when he first started messaging her.

"I was like, 'You are being very forward and it's sexy and not aggressive but it's very confident.' And I liked that," the 27-year-old shared.