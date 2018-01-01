Aaron Paul's wife due to give birth 'any minute now'

Aaron Paul's wife Lauren Parsekian is due to give birth "any minute now".

The Breaking Bad actor announced back in September (17) that he and his wife of four years were expecting their first child, a daughter.

Aaron is now eagerly anticipating the birth, and told fans during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (23Jan18) that he was "over the moon".

"(She's due) any minute now," he gushed. "I love babies, I've always loved babies."

Aaron also explained that they had hired a doula, known as a birth companion, birth coach or post-birth supporter, to help them through the process. Accordingly, he's been careful to take note of all the tips the doula passed onto him as a first-time father.

"We got a doula, I had no idea what a doula was but she's teaching us some stuff," the 38-year-old shared. "She said, 'First thing you need to know is never say the word relax and don't ever say the word breathe.'

"She said that my wife would most likely hit me if I do. So, I'm like, 'O.K., that's good to know.' She's just telling me what not to do. She goes, 'Just prepare yourself. I've helped deliver over 600 babies and 100 per cent of the (time the) mother of the baby who's delivering absolutely hates her partner.'"

Aaron previously shared that he and Lauren had shortlisted a few names but are going to wait to meet their baby before deciding on a moniker. And he's confident that his partner will breeze through the birth.

"My wife promises she's going to be fine," he smiled. "I think she will. She's going to be great."

During the interview, host Jimmy also gifted Aaron a tiny pink boiler suit and gas mask, a reference to the outfit he often wore as crystal meth cook Jesse Pinkman on TV show Breaking Bad.