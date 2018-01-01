Meryl Streep joins cast of Big Little Lies season two

Meryl Streep has signed up to star in the second season of hit show Big Little Lies.

The three-time Academy Award-winning actress has joined fellow Hollywood heavyweights Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz in the forthcoming episodes of the HBO network's critically-acclaimed crime drama.

"Welcoming #MerylStreep to our tribe of fierce #BigLittleLies women," a representative announced on HBO's Twitter account on Wednesday (24Jan17).

Streep will portray Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard's abusive character Perry Wright, according to Variety, and she is due to receive top compensation for her work.

Previous reports emerged suggesting leading ladies Witherspoon and Kidman will take home $1 million (£702,260) pay cheques for every episode they film in season two, and Streep is not far behind, with sources claiming she is due to earn $800,000 (£562,000) per episode.

Andrea Arnold will direct all seven of the new season's episodes, which are slated to premiere in 2019.

It will be based on a short story by Liane Moriarty, the author who wrote the Big Little Lies novel that the first season was adapted from.

Series creator David E. Kelley is returning as writer, while he will also executive produce alongside Arnold, Kidman, Witherspoon, and Jean-Marc Vallee, who directed all of the episodes in season one.

Streep's huge casting comes on the heels of the actress receiving her record-breaking 21st Oscar nomination for her role in Steven Spielberg's The Post. Meryl has now garnered the most acting nods in the 90-year history of the Academy Awards.