Jesse Williams accused of violating custody agreement

Jesse Williams' estranged wife has accused the actor of violating their custody agreement.

The Grey's Anatomy star split from Aryn Drake-Lee in April (17), after five years of marriage, and in August (17), she launched a bid for sole custody of their daughter Sadie and son Maceo, accusing Williams of flying into violent rages in front of their kids.

Jesse disputed the allegations, and in September (17), he and Aryn managed to strike a custody deal. In November (17), the exes renegotiated the terms, permitting Williams to have Sadie and Maceo stay over at his place if his scheduled visit with them fell on a weekend.

According to TMZ, the exes also agreed not to introduce their children to any significant others for six months, but Drake-Lee claims Williams has taken Sadie and Maceo to an unnamed woman's house. She also alleges they went on vacation to Big Bear in California.

The latest developments emerge weeks after Jesse filed new documents in the case, reportedly seeking a modification of the custody agreement following a disagreement over the holidays. He accused Drake-Lee of not abiding by the custody and visitation agreement and only letting him see the children for a limited time.

The actor and Aryn also recently reached a temporary settlement over support payments, with the actor handing over $100,000 (£70,400) for spousal and child support, and $60,000 (£42,200) for lawyers' fees and other costs in September (17). The funds were reportedly set to be paid in three instalments from his Grey's Anatomy salary.

Meanwhile, Jesse has since moved on from his failed marriage, amid rumours suggesting he is dating actress Minka Kelly. It is unclear if she is the woman referenced in Aryn's new filings.