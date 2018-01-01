Dylan O'Brien: I'm incredibly proud of final Maze Runner movie'

Actor Dylan O'Brien had mixed emotions as he watched the finished version of his new Maze Runner movie after production was shut down for almost a year to allow him to recover from a stunt injury.

The 26-year-old was badly injured when a stunt went wrong while he was filming Maze Runner: The Death Cure in 2016.

Dylan has never gone into detail about the stunt, but her tells Press Association his recovery left him in a "fragile personal state".

Now, with the release of the final Maze Runner movie just a day away, he admits he's immensely proud of the film, because it reminds him of what he had to go through to get healthy.

"When I saw the movie, it was an emotional thing," he says, "but it felt good, you know? I just felt really happy and peaceful. It is kind of a trip for me to watch though.

"It does give me a whirlwind of emotions, but at the end of the day, they’re happy."

And he admits his accident on set has made him super aware of safety: "It will change forever how I approach those things, it’s changed it drastically, and I think it should spark more of conversation, to be honest.

"People have lost their lives on set even since, so safety should be absolutely paramount on a set. It needs to be a constant reminder that you're not in a completely safe place, and things can happen. You’re dealing with major, major set pieces and pieces of machinery and sometimes you go in at high speeds and things can go wrong, and it just gets easy to fall into a negligent, make-believe kind of fun vibe that the set is... but you have to be taking these things incredibly seriously and that can and should never happen."

His co-star Kaya Scodelario tells the outlet that she and the rest of the cast will always be tremendously proud of Dylan.

"It was a huge thing that he went through and he’s incredibly brave to want to revisit those moments and those scenes and to get the job done, and we’re just really proud of our friend for being that brave," she said.