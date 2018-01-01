Gina Rodriguez devastated by lack of Latino representation in Hollywood

Actress Gina Rodriguez has called on Hollywood executives to put an end to the "dehumanizing" lack of Latinos in film and television projects.

The Deepwater Horizon star has gone public with her outrage following the release of this year's (18) Oscar nominations, which all but ignored Latinos.

She has slammed members of the Academy on Twitter for recognising just a trio movies - Pixar's animated movie Coco, Chilean film A Fantastic Woman, and Mexican director Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water.

And in a new essay, published in Variety on Wednesday (24Jan18), Gina delved further into the issue.

"To be invisible in a world of loud voices is heartbreaking and dehumanizing," she wrote in the article. "The under-representation of Latinos in Hollywood both on and off screen is not just a feeling; it’s a sad reality."

The Jane The Virgin star, a 2015 Golden Globe winner, went on to point out that Latinos make up a huge percentage of any given audience and there should be more movies made about their cultures.

Touting her forthcoming action thriller Miss Bala, Rodriguez noted the project is one of few productions that are opening the doors for Hispanics in the film industry in a big way.

"I have so much pride for the work I have been blessed to be part of, including my latest film, Sony’s Miss Bala," she wrote. "Not only does this film have a female Latino lead and other amazing Latino talent but we also filmed in Mexico with a 95 per cent Latino crew. I sincerely thank and applaud Sony for being one of the leader’s in trying to move the needle forward."

"This film should not however be the exception to the rule, it should be a constant practice in our industry," she added. "Latinos come in many skin tones, religious background and political perspectives.

"It’s important we celebrate, employ and represent all Latinos from European to Afro-Latinos, because it is our responsibility as an industry to give this entire generation positive representation, so that no one feels invisible."