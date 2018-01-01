Maggie Gyllenhaal won't talk about feminism on the red carpet

Maggie Gyllenhaal was thrilled with the success of the Golden Globes black-out she helped organise, but don't expect her to talk about it on the red carpet.

The actress was among the celebrities who suggested women should wear black to the Globes earlier this month (Jan18) to show their support for victims of, harassment, abuse and assault as part of the Times Up protest.

But, in putting the plans together, the Secretary star realised the movement was a complicated one that can never be summed up in a soundbite on the red carpet.

"One of the things I thought was amazing about it was that all of these actresses - some of whom are much younger, some of whom are much older, many of whom are my contemporaries, who most of the time are in competition with each other - joined together, all of us in one room, many people saying very smart, interesting things," Maggie tells Marie Claire.

"We raised money for a legal defence fund to pay for women in all sorts of industries who need legal protection... I hope that this energy, and this anger, and this pain, and this hopefulness can turn into something that is codified.

"But, at the Golden Globes, I found it difficult to discuss this because my feelings about it are very, very complicated, and the conversations that have been most exciting to me are ones that have gone on for 45 minutes. I found it difficult on a red carpet to respond to questions about how I was feeling in a way that felt honest to me.

"I feel like a five-minute interview or a red carpet is not really the place to talk about this incredibly complicated issue that’s very important to me."