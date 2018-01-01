Darren Aronofsky steps out with Suki Waterhouse

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky has sparked rumours of a new romance with Suki Waterhouse after enjoying a cosy lunch date with the model and actress in Utah.

The Black Swan director split from actress Jennifer Lawrence in November (17), and it appears he has a new woman in his life after stepping out with Suki on Monday (22Jan18), while attending the Sundance Film Festival in Park City.

Darren was photographed with his arm around the British beauty as they took an afternoon stroll and stopped by a restaurant.

Both stars have projects to promote at Sundance - Darren, 43, has been showcasing his new virtual reality project, SPHERES: Songs of Spacetime, while 26-year-old Suki stars in upcoming movie Assassination Nation, alongside Bella Thorne.

The rumoured new couple has yet to comment on the romance speculation.

Suki was recently linked to Mexican actor Diego Luna and she dated Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence's co-star in Silver Linings Playbook, from 2013 to 2015.

Darren and Jennifer grew close while working on 2017 thriller Mother! and enjoyed a year-long relationship until calling it quits in November. Despite parting ways romantically, the pair remained friends, and reconnected just before Christmas for a day out together in New York City.

"They are friends. They are not officially back together but are spending time together again," a source told E! News last month (Dec17). "They never stopped speaking after they broke up. They care about each other. They are just seeing what happens."

Darren also counts another Brit, actress Rachel Weisz, among his exes. They ended their engagement in 2010 after nine years together, and share an 11-year-old son, named Henry.