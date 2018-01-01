Rachel Weisz: 'There's nothing exceptional about my marriage to Daniel Craig'

Rachel Weisz insists she has a very ordinary marriage to James Bond actor Daniel Craig, despite the two actors' considerable fame.

The British actress wed the Spectre star in 2011 after they met on the set of the film Dream House - marrying just six months after they began dating. The Lobster actress, who has a 11-year-old son Henry from her relationship with Mother! director Darren Aronofsky, enjoys a low-key family life in New York with the action star, with both notoriously private about their relationship.

And in an interview with British magazine ES, Rachel insisted the pair's union is just like any other couple's.

"I don’t know how to answer that," she told ES writer Jane Mulkerrins when asked if marriage had changed her. "I mean, I wear a ring all the time. I wear my ring with pride. I’m taken... You make it your own. It’s very personal, it’s very private," she added, explaining that she strives to make their marriage significant to them personally.

"I don’t think mine’s particularly exceptional apart from that we’re both in the public eye. But I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite.

"I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies - marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment," the 47-year-old added.

Marriage is at the heart of Rachel's latest film project The Mercy, which will begin hitting cinemas next month (Feb18).

The movie tells the true story of amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst’s disastrous attempt to sail single-handedly around the world in 1968-69. Oscar-winner Colin Firth plays Crowhurst, and Rachel his wife, Clare, who he leaves for over nine months, along with their two children, while he sets out to win the race.

Rachel is admiring of Clare's fortitude, but she freely admits she isn't in anyway similar in temperament.

"I wouldn’t be that stoic," she admitted, "I’m much more vulnerable than she is." And when asked how she would react if Daniel announced he was planning to travel the world for a year, she frowned, "Not well at all."