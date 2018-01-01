Gal Gadot brushes over Wonder Woman Oscars snub

Gal Gadot brushed over Wonder Woman's Oscars snub as she was asked about the film's lack of nominations on Wednesday (24Jan18), insisting she didn't agree to the film in the hope of awards recognition.

The shortlist for the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony was revealed on Tuesday, with many surprised by the fact that Patty Jenkins' movie didn't appear in any categories.

However, Gal, who stars as the superhero in the film, told Entertainment Tonight that she wasn't offended by the lack of nominations, and doesn't think anybody else in the team would have been either.

"I was very moved and touched by the people who were disappointed that Wonder Woman wasn't nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that," she told the outlet. "I think that you can't have it all. We've done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we're going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!"

Gal also starred as Wonder Woman in the Justice League movie, and will once again be reprising the part for Wonder Woman 2 and Justice League Part Two in the coming years.

The stunning actress spoke to ET as she attended Revlon's Live Boldly Campaign event at the Skylight Modern in New York on Wednesday. The 32-year-old looked incredible in a black dress with sheer skirt and metal detailing, showing off her incredible figure in the process.

Gal welcomed her second child, daughter Maya, with husband Yaron Versano just 10 months ago, but has already snapped back into shape. But when it comes to whether or not she'll extend her family further in the future, the Israeli star remained tight-lipped.

"I just had a baby! I'm still jet-lagged from the previous baby!" she laughed.