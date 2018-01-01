'Nasty men' attack Anika Noni Rose following plane assault reveal

Actress Anika Noni Rose has been stunned by the negative backlash she has had from men after coming forward with claims she was molested on a plane last year (17).

The Dreamgirls star opened up about the alleged assault during an interview on a SiriusXM radio show last week (18Jan18), revealing she is still trying to identify the man who committed the act as she slept.

"I don't know this person," she told host Mark Thompson. "He didn't introduce himself. There was no, 'Hi, how are you doing?' And I was asleep before the plane even took off; I'm one of those sleepers..."

Rose reported the incident to the crew, who offered to turn the plane around and call in airport police detectives to find the man. But FBI agents reportedly dropped the case and now Rose is trying to get justice after hitting a lot of dead ends.

She still hasn't gone into details about what happened, and speaking to Access Live on Thursday (25Jan18), Anika revealed she has had a lot of positive feedback and "a nice amount of negative, nasty responses from men."

"It doesn't even matter," she said when asked to explain more. "I don't even want to give them air."

She insists she feels it was right to speak out, adding, "I had been holding onto this for so long after having made a report that it just felt like the right moment to say that, but even within that it was extraordinarily difficult.

"I'm a very private person, so I'm not going to go into details - because I'm still trying to figure out, legally, what is going on - but I do think too many things sit in the dark and fester and I don't want to be someone, whose spirit warps because I'm holding on to something."