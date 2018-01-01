Jada Pinkett Smith applauds Jessica Chastain for equal pay action

Jada Pinkett Smith has heaped praise on fellow actress Jessica Chastain for helping Oscar winner Octavia Spencer fight for pay parity.

The Shape of Water star Octavia hit headlines this week (begs22Jan18) when she revealed she will receive five times her usual fee for a new holiday comedy she is making with her The Help castmate Jessica, who set out to ensure they were paid equally for the project after learning of the gap in earnings between white actresses and women of colour.

Jada addressed the news during a discussion at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, highlighting how far women of all backgrounds can go if they fight alongside one another.

"Jessica stood up for Octavia and I want you to know because they stood together, they got three times what they were asking for as a unit," the Girls Trip actress shared, according to The Associated Press.

Stressing the need for women's rights activists to do more than just offer symbolic gestures, like the red carpet black-out at the recent Golden Globes to protest sexual misconduct and inequality in Hollywood, she added, "It's nice to go out and march, we can do that. It's nice to wear black at the Golden Globes. But what are we doing behind closed doors? And I got to give our sister Jessica Chastain her props (sic)."

Chastain has yet to directly comment on Octavia's pay increase, but she championed remarks Jada recently made online about the pay disparity issue between women of different races in all industries.

"I can only hope that with all the beautiful alliances made as of late in the entertainment industry that women of color can lean on our courageous and compassionate white sisters to flow us their support and power to create more equality in this area as we move forward," she wrote on Twitter. "One woman is every woman".

Responding to the tweets on Tuesday (23Jan18), Jessica commented, "Yes everyone suffers in a broken system. We stand together."