Lupita Nyong'o lost sleep over Harvey Weinstein scandal

Actress Lupita Nyong'o felt compelled to come forward with her Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment story last year (17), so she could clear her conscience as others spoke out.

The 12 Years a Slave star was having trouble sleeping as more and more of her peers opened up about sordid experiences with the disgraced film boss following exposes published in The New York Times and New Yorker in early October (17), and she turned to her mother for advice.

"I felt uncomfortable in my silence, and I wanted to liberate myself from it and contribute to the discussion," the Oscar winner tells The Hollywood Reporter. "That was just what I felt I needed to do, quite viscerally.

"I couldn’t sleep. I needed to get it out... I had to talk to her (my mother) about it because it was something that we hadn’t talked about. She was really moved and very supportive."

With her mum's backing, Lupita came forward and revealed Harvey came on to her twice in a candid piece for The New York Times.

In the article she discussed her first meeting with Weinstein in 2011, when she was a student at the Yale School of Drama. After exchanging information, Weinstein invited her to his home to watch a movie, but led her to his bedroom and asked if she wanted him to massage her.

"I thought he was joking at first," she wrote. "He was not. For the first time since I met him, I felt unsafe. I panicked a little and thought quickly to offer to give him one instead: It would allow me to be in control physically, to know exactly where his hands were at all times."

When Weinstein tried to take off his trousers, Lupita told him she was uncomfortable and made her way to the door.

On another occasion, Lupita was dining with Weinstein at a hotel when he revealed he had a "private room upstairs" and invited her to finish the meal there.

When she declined he asked her to leave.

Two years later at the premiere of 12 Years a Slave in Toronto, Canada, he approached the actress and apologised for his bad behaviour.

"He said he couldn't believe how fast I had gotten to where I was, and that he had treated me so badly in the past," she recalled. "He was ashamed of his actions and he promised to respect me moving forward. I said thank you and left it at that. But I made a quiet promise to myself to never ever work with Harvey Weinstein."

The film boss, who is currently seeking professional help, reportedly for sex addiction, has challenged the actress' account of their early meetings in a short statement issued to E! News.

A spokesperson writes, "Mr. Weinstein has a different recollection of the events, but believes Lupita is a brilliant actress and a major force for the industry."