Harvey Weinstein hit with discrimination and harassment lawsuit

Harvey Weinstein's former personal assistant has launched a discrimination and harassment lawsuit against the disgraced movie mogul and his producer brother.

Sandeep Rehal, who worked at The Weinstein Company from 2013 to 2015, has previously claimed she had to procure injectable erectile dysfunction drugs for Weinstein and rent an apartment stocked with women's lingerie and flowers, among other items.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday (25Jan18) in New York federal court, Rehal now alleges her ex-boss would grope her, call her derogatory names, use profane language towards her, and strip down naked in front of her.

Rehal also claims Weinstein would threaten her job by telling her, "I am Harvey Weinstein and you are at Weinstein University. I decide whether or not you graduate." And she alleges she would have to clean up used condoms and semen from his office.

Rehal's lawsuit also names human resources executive Frank Gil for aiding and abetting Weinstein's alleged conduct.

"Much of Ms. Rehal's work as an employee of TWC involved catering to Harvey Weinstein's sexual appetites and activities, and catering to his demeaning and often abusive family members," the lawsuit reads. "Ms. Rehal was required to be involved in and aware of the preparations for, and clean up after, Harvey Weinstein's extremely prolific sexual encounters."

Weinstein's former assistant also claims Harvey's alleged behaviour was "common knowledge" in the company.

"To say Weinstein's behavior was harmful, tawdry, demeaning and offensive is an understatement," a statement from Rehal's attorney, Genie Harrison, reads. "Weinstein's abuse of power has been well documented, allowing Sandeep finally to reveal the details of her employment, which before now might have seemed too incredibly horrifying to believe. Although Sandeep's employers gave little thought to her physical and emotional welfare, we have confidence that the jury will deliver justice and restore her dignity."

Rehal is seeking unspecified damages.

More than 80 women, including Mira Sorvino and Rose McGowan, have accused the disgraced studio boss of inappropriate behaviour, assault, rape, and misconduct since exposes detailing his bad behaviour were published in The New York Times and New Yorker last year (Oct17).

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, but he had apologised for his past bad behaviour and the way he has treated some people.