Lupita Nyong'o thrilled with buffed-up Black Panther body

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o was stunned to discover she could no longer fit into her clothes after bulking up to play street fighter Nakia in the new Black Panther blockbuster.

The 12 Years a Slave star took extensive lessons in jiu jitsu and Brazilian martial art capoeira for the film, and also had to master ring blades, while working out at the gym - and the process turned her into a chiselled Wonder Woman.

"It (training) started off four hours a day, then it was reduced to two when I started bulking up," Lupita tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I remember coming home for Christmas and I couldn't fit into my clothes.

"We would have warm-ups together, then break off and do our individual techniques."

As well as enjoying her buff new look, the actress is also extremely proud of the new Marvel film, which stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan.

"We were creating an aspirational world where an African people are in charge of their own destiny," she beams, "and that really appealed to me and had the little girl inside me jumping for joy. To just have African people, black people, at the centre of that narrative is so exciting."

Lupita only wishes she was more like her tough, carefree character in real life, explaining she's beginning to come to terms with her own insecurities, but they will always be there.

She explains, "There is a part of me that will always feel unattractive... That’s OK, because it will keep me grounded.

"I don't need to be so full of myself that I feel I am without flaw. I can feel beautiful and imperfect at the same time. I have a healthy relationship with my aesthetic insecurities."