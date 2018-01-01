James Franco removed from Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue amid sexual misconduct claims

James Franco was removed from the cover of Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue amid allegations of his sexual misconduct.

The 39-year-old actor had shot with photographer Annie Leibovitz for the magazine's much-loved annual edition, and was due to feature on the cover alongside 12 other famous faces including Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey.

However, bosses later decided that the claims made against him meant they didn't want to include the recent Golden Globe winner, so he was digitally removed from the image.

"We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him," a spokesperson for the magazine told The Hollywood Reporter.

Franco has been accused of "behaviour (they) found to be inappropriate or sexually exploitative" by five women, who revealed their stories in a piece for The Los Angeles Times on 11 January - just days after the Golden Globe Awards, where he took home the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy prize for The Disaster Artist.

Prior to the allegations made against him, Franco had been a hot tip for an Oscar nomination for The Disaster Artist. But, when the Academy Award nominations were released earlier this week, he was noticeably absent from the list.

Franco previously denied the claims during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but praised those victims who are brave enough to come forward with such allegations against their abusers.

"I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my wellbeing. I do it whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed. I make it a point to do it," he said. "The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way. It’s, I think, a good thing, and I support it."