Darren Aronofsky denies he's dating British actress Suki Waterhouse

Jennifer Lawrence's ex boyfriend, director Darren Aronfsky, has denied he is dating British actress Suki Waterhouse.

Darren, who previously dated Oscar-winner Jennifer for a year before their relationship ended last November, was spotted strolling with the Brit model turned actress at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Monday (22Jan18).

The pair were both dressed in warm down coats, and the 48-year-old director kept a protective arm around Suki, 26, as they walked around before heading into a restaurant.

After several reports claimed that he had moved on with Suki, the Mother! director moved to quickly shut down the rumours.

A representative for the director called the reports "crazy" and insisted "there’s no romantic involvement whatsoever", while a spokesperson for the model turned actress added, "They are not a couple and they are not dating."

The pair are both in Sundance promoting their latest projects. Suki is starring in upcoming film Assassination Nation, co-starring Bella Thorne, while Darren is involved in the new virtual reality project SPHERES: Songs of Spacetime.

She was recently linked to Mexican actor Diego Luna and previously dated Bradley Cooper, Jennifer's co-star in Silver Linings Playbook, from 2013 to 2015.

Despite parting ways romantically, Jennifer and Darren were seen enjoying a day out together in New York City just before Christmas.

In an interview, the Oscar winner blamed Darren's reactions to the negative reception following mother!'s release for their split.

“I normally just kind of let it go. Dating the director was different. We’d be on the (press) tour together, I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie," she told Adam Sandler for Variety’s Actors on Actors series in November. “He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about and I get it... I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner, while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about mother! for one second?’”