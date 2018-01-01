Lisa Kudrow baffled by fake Friends reunion trailer

Lisa Kudrow has mixed feelings about a fake Friends reunion trailer doing the rounds online.

The actress, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay on the classic '90s TV show, shared during an appearance on late-night talk show Conan on Thursday (25Jan18) that she had seen the clip, which has racked up over 40 million views since being published earlier this month, but wasn't overly impressed.

"I don't know what to make of it. It's just sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends," she said, adding that her former co-star, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller, was more enthusiastic. "Courteney, actually, is the one who said, 'Did you see that trailer? What do we do?'"

Lisa explained that she has no plans to do a reunion anytime in the future, and neither did her other Friends colleagues, including Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. While other shows such as Will & Grace and Roseanne are being rebooted, the star doesn't believe a revival would ever work for the sitcom.

"I mean, something should be done. I don't know what," the 54-year-old admitted. "They're rebooting everything. But I don't know - how does that work with Friends though? That was about people in their 20s, 30s. The show isn't about people in their 40s, 50s, and if we have the same problems, that's just sad."

Lisa revealed in early 2017 that the cast of Friends had previously "convened" for one dinner. Prior to that gathering, all the stars, except for Matthew, attended an event honouring Friends director James Burrows in January 2016.