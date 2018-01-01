Viola Davis open to Melania Trump appearing on her TV show

Viola Davis is open to having U.S. First Lady Melania Trump appear on How to Get Away with Murder.

The actress stars as law professor Annalise Keating on the hit ABC drama series, with the show reportedly one of Melania's favourites.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (25Jan18), host Jimmy questioned Viola whether she would invite the former model on set for a walk-on role, and the Fences actress agreed she would - though she admitted she had an ulterior motive.

"You know what, yes," Viola said when asked whether she would give the First Lady a guest spot. "Because you know what, I really want to talk to the lady. I really do.

"I don't want to give her any sort of pleasure. I just want the inside scoop, me and her could have some vodka together."

Viola gave a speech promoting the #MeToo movement at the Los Angeles Women's March last Saturday (20Jan18), and spoke of the importance of empowering the silent and faceless victims of sexual assault. While the talk was well received, the star confirmed she has no plans to enter politics.

"No, I like vodka too much. I've got some questionable things on my record," the 52-year-old joked. "You know, I'd probably cuss out Congress, complete thug approach."

During her interview, Viola also discussed the upcoming crossover episode of How to Get Away with Murder and political drama Scandal. Though she hasn't seen any of the footage yet, she insisted that she had great chemistry with the show's star Kerry Washington.

"I have to tell you, every time we touched on the show it was static electricity. Every single time it was black girl magic on steroids. I'm telling you!" she insisted.