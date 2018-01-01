Tom Cruise battling ankle injury to finish Mission Impossible film

Tom Cruise is still battling an ankle injury he sustained filming a stunt for his latest movie Mission: Impossible - Fallout last August (17).

The Hollywood superstar, 55, broke his ankle jumping between buildings in London for an action scene in the movie, resulting in the film shoot being halted.

Tom has been back in the U.K. this month (Jan18) to complete the film but admits his foot is still not properly healed and he's fighting the pain to ensure the sixth Mission: Impossible movie is ready for its July (18) release date.

"It's still broken but I'm doing well," he told U.K. chat show host Graham Norton. "It's not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going. I spent 8-10 hours a day, seven days a week in rehab because we still have some major stunts to do."

Discussing how he sustained the injury, he explained to Graham he was chasing co-star Henry Cavill during filming when he mishandled a stunt.

"I was chasing Henry and was meant to hit the side of the wall and pull myself over but the mistake was my foot hitting the wall," the actor explained. "I knew instantly my ankle was broken and I really didn't want to do it again so just got up and carried on with the take."

Tom immediately sought medical treatment after filming the scene, while his shocked castmates were given an unexpected holiday.

He explained, "I said, 'It's broken. That's a wrap. Take me to hospital' and then everyone got on the phone and made their vacation arrangements."

He tried returning to filming in October (17), but director Christopher McQuarrie was reportedly forced to postpone his scenes after it became clear the ankle had not healed properly.

At the time, a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper, "Tom came back early but it has proven to be a mistake. The original plan had been for production to resume in December, and they wish they had done that now."