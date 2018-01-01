NEWS Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock welcome second child Newsdesk Share with :







Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock have welcomed their second child into the world.



The Hunger Games star announced during an interview on BBC's Radio 2 on Friday (26Jan18) that Laura gave birth to a baby daughter three weeks ago, a sibling for their two-year-old son Pip.



Asked about Laura's pregnancy, Sam told host Chris Evans: "I've had one! Well, my wife had one! A second addition."



When Chris congratulated him and commented that Sam "seemed glowing", the 31-year-old actor gushed: "It's happy news. She's very new and shiny. I, however, am not."



Former Spice Girls star Geri Horner, who was also a guest on the show, then brought up a story that Sam had mentioned prior to the interview, as she said: "She peed on you this morning. That's what you said earlier. It's changing nappies!"



"Whoever told you that girls don't wee as much as boys is an absolute liar," Sam laughed.



Geri also praised Sam for getting involved in the newborn process, and stated: "I absolutely love that he's changing nappies!"



Sam and Laura only revealed the pregnancy news as they attended a jewellery launch in London in October, with the Transformers: The Last Knight actress showing off what appeared to be a baby bump under a loose-fitting pale pink Emilia Wickstead dress.



It wasn't the first time Laura has announced her pregnancy at a red carpet event. She stepped out at the London premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 in November 2015, where she displayed her growing belly.



Sam previously gushed about his love of parenthood in an interview with London's Evening Standard newspaper.

"It's a really corny thing to say, I know, but there is another layer of love I never expected," he smiled. "People think they understand what it would be like to be a dad or mum but truly living that is another level... Something else."

